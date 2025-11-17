Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Price Target Increased by 16.48% to 91.65

The average one-year price target for Protagonist Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:PTGX) has been revised to $91.65 / share. This is an increase of 16.48% from the prior estimate of $78.69 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $117.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.33% from the latest reported closing price of $84.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in Protagonist Therapeutics. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTGX is 0.29%, an increase of 10.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 80,891K shares. The put/call ratio of PTGX is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 6,196K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,172K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 14.48% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 5,756K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,692K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,683K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,561K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,211K shares , representing a decrease of 25.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 8.77% over the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 2,449K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

