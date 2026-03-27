Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Price Target Increased by 11.65% to 114.50

The average one-year price target for Protagonist Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:PTGX) has been revised to $114.50 / share. This is an increase of 11.65% from the prior estimate of $102.55 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.06% from the latest reported closing price of $102.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Protagonist Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 222 owner(s) or 37.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTGX is 0.29%, an increase of 0.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.98% to 71,231K shares. The put/call ratio of PTGX is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 6,144K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,196K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 50.28% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 5,059K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,756K shares , representing a decrease of 13.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,171K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908K shares , representing an increase of 39.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 118.93% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,770K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,896K shares , representing an increase of 31.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 64.32% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,650K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares , representing an increase of 58.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 193.80% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.