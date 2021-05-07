Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) First-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

A week ago, Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Revenues of US$6.2m beat estimates by a substantial 177% margin. Unfortunately, Protagonist Therapeutics also reported a statutory loss of US$0.54 per share, which at least was smaller than the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Protagonist Therapeutics after the latest results. NasdaqGM:PTGX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from Protagonist Therapeutics' five analysts is for revenues of US$24.9m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 20% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share losses are supposed to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$2.16. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$21.0m and losses of US$1.96 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts significantly increasing their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase. It looks like the revenue growth will not be achieved without incremental costs.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$42.00, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Protagonist Therapeutics at US$53.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$36.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would also point out that the forecast 26% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the historical trend, which saw revenues shrink 22% annually over the past three years By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Protagonist Therapeutics to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Protagonist Therapeutics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

