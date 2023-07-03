Protagonist Therapeutics Continue To Slip

(RTTNews) - Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) are sliding more than 30 percent on Monday morning, continuing a downtrend since June 30, after reaching a year-to-date high. There have been no corporate announcements today to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $19.10, down 30.85 percent from the previous close of $27.62 on a volume of 4,026,012.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.