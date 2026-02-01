Protagonist Therapeutics Chief Medical Officer Sells PTGX 9,514 Shares for $784K to Cover Taxes

Key Points

Arturo Molina sold 9,514 directly on Jan. 20, 2026, generating a transaction value of approximately $784,700 at a reported price of $82.48 per share.

This sale represented 8.91% of Dr. Molina’s direct holdings, reducing his stake from 106,780 to 97,266 shares.

Arturo Molina, Chief Medical Officer of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX), directly sold 9,514 shares in an open-market transaction on Jan. 20, 2026, for an approximate value of $784,700, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 9,514 Transaction value $784,715 Post-transaction shares (direct) 97,266 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $8.11 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($82.48); post-transaction value based on Jan. 20, 2026 market close ($82.48).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Dr. Molina’s historical open-market transactions?

This 9,514-share sale is the largest direct open-market sale by Dr. Molina to date, exceeding his previous sell-only transaction maximum of 2,712 shares.

Were any derivative instruments, options, or indirect entities involved in this transaction?

No, the filing shows only direct common stock was sold, with no participation by trusts or other indirect entities, and no derivative or option activity was reported.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $5.11 billion Revenue (TTM) $209.22 million Net income (TTM) $45.91 million *1-year price change 120.48%

* 1-year price change calculated using Jan. 31, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that uses proprietary peptide technology to address unmet medical needs in hematology and immunology. It focuses on patients with rare blood disorders and inflammatory diseases, partnering with healthcare providers and biopharmaceutical partners.

What this transaction means for investors

With Molina’s sale simply for tax withholding purposes, the transaction isn’t something that should influence an investing decision with the stock. However, what may be influential is that the majority of Wall Street analysts rate Protagonist Therapeutics’ stock a “strong buy,” and it has a high price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 113.68, which can be an indication of high growth expectations.

At the 44th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in early January 2026, Protagonist highlighted its significant projected growth within the next 12-24 months. The company mentioned the expansion of its clinical trial pipelines and two key pharmaceutical products reaching the advanced stages of clinical development, with backing from large firms such as Johnson & Johnson.

Protagonist’s stock soared approximately 123% in 2025, and with the strong support of Wall St. and institutional investors, it looks like an ideal option for those who want portfolio exposure to the medical field.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Protagonist Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

