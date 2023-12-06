Protagonist Therapeutics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PTGX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTGX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.54, changing hands as high as $21.30 per share. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTGX's low point in its 52 week range is $7.45 per share, with $30.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.68.

