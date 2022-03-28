Protagonist Therapeutics Appoints Asif Ali As Executive Vice President And CFO

(RTTNews) - Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX), a biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced the appointment of Asif Ali as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Asif would join Protagonist in mid-April.

In this role, Asif's responsibilities would extend across all finance-related functions within the company, including financial planning and analysis, taxation, accounting and financial reporting, finance operations, investor relations, and strategic partnership-related financings.

Asif comes to Protagonist from Theravance Biopharma, where he served as Chief Accounting Officer and managed equity and asset-backed financings, strategic collaborations, finance operations, and international tax planning. Asif's prior work as Vice President and Controller at Depomed, Inc. included support of five product launches, four successful product acquisitions, and a significant financing from the sale of future royalties.

Asif's track record of leadership and execution of the complex financial aspects of product commercialization, strategic partnerships, and long-term business strategy coupled with his deep industry expertise and leadership skill is expected to contribute significantly to Protagonist's executive team.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. closed Friday's trading at $24.96, down $0.21, or 0.83 percent from the previous close.

