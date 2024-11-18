Protagonist and JNJ say icotrokinra study for PsO meets endpoint

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) announced positive topline results from its collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), in ICONIC-LEAD1 and ICONIC-TOTAL2, two pivotal Phase 3 investigational studies of icotrokinra , the first-in-class targeted oral peptide that selectively blocks the IL-23 receptor, in individuals 12 years of age and older with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis or PsO . In the ICONIC-LEAD study, once-daily icotrokinra showed significant skin clearance versus placebo in adults and adolescents with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. At week 16, nearly two-thirds of patients treated with icotrokinra achieved IGA3 scores of 0/1 clear or almost clear skin , and 49.6% achieved PASI 904, compared to 8.3% and 4.4% on placebo, respectively. Further increases in response rates continued to be observed at week 24, with 74.1% of patients treated with icotrokinra achieving IGA scores of 0/1, and 64.9% achieving PASI 90. Safety data was found to be consistent with the Phase 2 FRONTIER 1 and 2 studies. A similar proportion of patients experienced adverse events between icotrokinra and placebo, with 49.3% and 49.1% of participants experiencing a treatment emergent adverse event at week 16. In addition, positive topline results from the Phase 3 ICONIC-TOTAL study showed once-daily icotrokinra met the primary endpoint of IGA of 0/1 at week 16 compared to placebo. “These positive Phase 3 results confirm the compelling efficacy and safety trends that were observed with the previous Phase 2b FRONTIER-1 and -2 studies, highlighting icotrokinra’s potential as a best-in-class oral agent providing an ideal combination of significant skin clearance with demonstrated tolerability in a once-daily pill for treating plaque psoriasis,” said Dinesh V. Patel, PhD, President and CEO of Protagonist. “These results also continue to validate Protagonist’s innovative peptide technology platform and its effectiveness in creating highly differentiated new chemical entities to address unmet needs in various disease areas.” Under the terms of the recently amended icotrokinra license and collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson, Protagonist has earned $165M in milestone payments. These are inclusive of $115 million for successful completion of a Phase 3 study, a $35 Maccelerated payment previously due upon acceptance of an NDA in psoriasis, and a $15M accelerated payment previously due upon initiation of a Phase 3 study in a second indication.5 The $165M payment, which the Company expects to receive in Q1 2025, has been earned under the agreement and is not refundable. The Company remains eligible for up to $630M in future development and sales milestone payments, and tiered royalties of 6-10% on worldwide net sales.

