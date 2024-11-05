Prosus Updates Share Repurchase Strategy

Prosus (PROSF) has released an update.

Prosus has announced an update to its open-ended repurchase program, successfully buying back over 3.7 million shares at an average price of €39.41 per share, amounting to a total of €146 million. This strategic move reflects Prosus’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and signals confidence in its market position. Investors are keenly observing how this repurchase might impact the stock’s future performance.

