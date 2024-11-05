News & Insights

Stocks

Prosus Updates Share Repurchase Strategy

November 05, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prosus (PROSF) has released an update.

Prosus has announced an update to its open-ended repurchase program, successfully buying back over 3.7 million shares at an average price of €39.41 per share, amounting to a total of €146 million. This strategic move reflects Prosus’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and signals confidence in its market position. Investors are keenly observing how this repurchase might impact the stock’s future performance.

For further insights into PROSF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PROSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.