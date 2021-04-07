Prosus to sell 2% stake in Tencent worth $15 billion

AMSTERDAM, April 7 (Reuters) - Prosus NV PRX.AS, the Dutch-based technology investment company, said on Wednesday it would sell a 2% stake in software giant Tencent 0700.HK worth around $15 billion at current prices in an accelerated offering to institutional investors.

Prosus, majority-owned by Naspers NPNJn.J of South Africa, said the sale would lower its stake in Tencent to 28.9% from 30.9%.

