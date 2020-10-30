Prosus to buy up to $5 billion in its own, Naspers shares

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Prosus PRX.AS said on Friday it would buy-back up to $1.37 billion of its own shares as well as up to $3.63 billion worth of shares in its parent Naspers NPNJn.J.

"Today's announcement marks another step in Prosus's continuing creation of shareholder value and reflects its focus on reducing the current discount of the share price to Prosus's net asset value over time," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Tim Cocks)

