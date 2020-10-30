World Markets

Prosus to buy up to $5 billion in its own, Naspers shares

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Prosus said on Friday it would buy-back up to $1.37 billion of its own shares as well as up to $3.63 billion worth of shares in its parent Naspers.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Prosus PRX.AS said on Friday it would buy-back up to $1.37 billion of its own shares as well as up to $3.63 billion worth of shares in its parent Naspers NPNJn.J.

"Today's announcement marks another step in Prosus's continuing creation of shareholder value and reflects its focus on reducing the current discount of the share price to Prosus's net asset value over time," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Tim Cocks)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular