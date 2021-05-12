Prosus to buy shares in parent Naspers as valuations lag Tencent stake

AMSTERDAM, May 12 (Reuters) - Amsterdam-based technology investor Prosus NV PRX.AS on Wednesday announced plans to acquire up to 45.4% of its parent Naspers NPNJn.J of South Africa by issuing new shares.

Naspers, which has a controlling stake in Prosus and would remain majority owner, hopes the deal will improve valuation for both companies.

Both trade at a discount to the value of the massive 28.9% stake Prosus holds in Chinese software and gaming giant Tencent Holdings 0700.HK.

Prosus shareholders would benefit, CEO Bob van Dijk said in a statement, as Naspers shares trade at a deeper discount to the value of the Tencent stake than Prosus shares do.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.