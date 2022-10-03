World Markets

Prosus terminates $4.7 bln deal to buy BillDesk

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Dutch-based technology investor Prosus NV said on Monday its $4.7 billion deal to buy Indian payments platform BillDesk has been terminated, adding that conditions had not been met.

AMSTERDAM, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Dutch-based technology investor Prosus NV PRX.AS said on Monday its $4.7 billion deal to buy Indian payments platform BillDesk has been terminated, adding that conditions had not been met.

In a short statement, Prosus said "certain conditions were not fulfilled" by a Sept. 30 deadline and "the agreement has terminated automatically in accordance with its terms."

BillDesk could not immediately be reached for comment.

A spokesperson for Prosus said there was no break fee associated with the deal but declined to comment on reasons for the deal's cancellation beyond the statement.

Fintech valuations have fallen sharply since Prosus announced plans to buy BillDesk in August 2021 to complement its PayU business and strengthen its presence in India, one of Prosus's largest markets. L1N2Q20CB

BillDesk processed $92 billion of payments in the year ending March 31, 2021 and had a net profit of 2.71 billion Indian rupees ($37.05 million) for that period, according to figures released at the time of the acquisition.

