Prosus terminates $4.7 bln deal to buy BillDesk

AMSTERDAM, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Technology investor Prosus NV PRX.AS has "terminated" a $4.7 billion deal to buy payments platform BillDesk, it said on Monday, adding that conditions had not been met.

Prosus announced plans to buy BillDesk in August 2021, saying it would complement its PayU business and strengthen its presence in India, one of Prosus's largest markets. L1N2Q20CB

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by David Goodman )

