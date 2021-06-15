Prosus takes control of European online training provider GoodHabitz in $257 mln deal

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Technology investor Prosus PRX.AS said on Tuesday it had bought a majority stake in online training provider GoodHabitz in a bid to expand its presence in education technology where it has committed more than $3 billion since 2016.

The stake purchase was worth about 212 million euros ($257.05 million) and will support GoodHabitz' plans to expand in new markets outside its home market of the Netherlands.

Founded in 2011, GoodHabitz focuses on training businesses and providing their employees with a broad range of digital learning solutions.

It currently delivers 150 courses in eight languages and is already present in nine European markets.

"The future of workplace learning is rapidly evolving and the companies that can engage their employees in a digital environment successfully will do well moving forward," said Larry Illg, CEO of Prosus EdTech, the division that focuses on education technology.

"There is a significant need across businesses of all sizes to offer their people engaging, easy-to-consume training," he added.

Prosus was an early investor in education technology and has invested in companies including Stack Overflow, Skillsoft, Udemy and Codecademy.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((pamela.barbaglia@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427723; Reuters Messaging: pamela.barbaglia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.