Prosus Strengthens Shareholder Value with Major Buyback

November 26, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

Prosus (PROSF) has released an update.

Prosus has recently repurchased over three million of its own shares at an average price of €37.97 per share, totaling approximately €119 million. This move is part of an ongoing repurchase program aimed at acquiring shares from free-float shareholders of Prosus and Naspers. The initiative reflects Prosus’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and confidence.

