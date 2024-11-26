Prosus Strengthens Shareholder Value with Major Buyback

Prosus (PROSF) has released an update.
Prosus has recently repurchased over three million of its own shares at an average price of €37.97 per share, totaling approximately €119 million. This move is part of an ongoing repurchase program aimed at acquiring shares from free-float shareholders of Prosus and Naspers. The initiative reflects Prosus’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and confidence.
