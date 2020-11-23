Prosus' six-month earnings up 29%

Prosus NV, a technology investment company, on Monday said core earnings for the six months ended Sept. 30. grew by 29% to $2.2 billion, due to its lucrative stake in Tencent and growth at the companies it owns.

Core headline earnings, a nonstandard measure that the company says best reflects its underlying performance, had been $1.7 billion in the same period a year ago.

Prosus operates online food delivery, classified and payments businesses, and has a 31% stake in Tencent, the Chinese social media and online gaming company.

