Prosus sees H1 earnings per share up 400% on Tencent stake sale

AMSTERDAM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Technology investor Prosus NV expects a large rise in earnings per share for the first half of its 2022 fiscal year, the firm said on Tuesday, as it gained proceeds of $12.3 billion from selling part of its stake in Tencent 0700.HK in April.

In a premarket statement, Prosus said the earnings per share for the six months that ended on Sept. 30 would be up between 439% and 446% from $1.85 per share for the corresponding year-earlier period.

It added that "core headline earnings" per share, a non-standard measure it uses to indicate operating performance, would be up 5% to 12% from $1.34 per share.

Prosus is due to report earnings on Monday, Nov. 22.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling)

