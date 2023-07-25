News & Insights

Prosus says India's Byju's 'regularly disregarded' former director's advice

July 25, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by Indranil Sarkar and Aditya Kalra for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 25 (Reuters) - Prosus NV PRX.AS, an investor in Indian educational technology startup Byju's, said on Tuesday that the troubled company's directors "regularly disregarded advice" despite repeated efforts by the Dutch-listed technology firm's former director.

Prosus, which this year slashed its valuation of Byju's to $5.1 billion from $22 billion last year, said the decision for its director to step down from Byju's board last month was mainly because he was "unable to fulfil his fiduciary duty to serve the long-term interests of the Company and its stakeholders."

Byju's, once India's most valuable startup, counts investors such as General Atlantic and BlackRock among its backers, but has seen its auditor Deloitte and multiple investor board members resign in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Jamie Freed)

