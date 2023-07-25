News & Insights

Prosus says India's Byju's "regularly disregarded" advice

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

July 25, 2023 — 01:46 am EDT

Written by Indranil Sarkar for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 25 (Reuters) - Prosus NV PRX.AS, an investor in Indian edtech startup Byju's, said on Tuesday that the troubled company's directors "regularly disregarded advice" despite repeated efforts by the Dutch-listed technology investor's director.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

