Prosus says India's Byju's "regularly disregarded" advice

BENGALURU, July 25 (Reuters) - Prosus NV PRX.AS, an investor in Indian edtech startup Byju's, said on Tuesday that the troubled company's directors "regularly disregarded advice" despite repeated efforts by the Dutch-listed technology investor's director.

