Prosus Receives EC's Competition Clearance For Acquisition Of Just Eat Takeaway.com

(RTTNews) - Prosus N.V. (PROSY.PK), Monday announced that it has obtained competition clearance from the European Commission to proceed with the acquisition of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V., an online food ordering and delivery company.

In light of this event, Prosus has agreed to reduce its equity stake in Delivery Hero over a 12-month period, and committed not to recommend or appoint individuals connected with Naspers/Prosus to Delivery Hero's management or supervisory boards.

If all the conditions are met by the closing of the acceptance period, which is expected to be till October 1, 2025, Prosus will declare the offer unconditional within three business days.

Also, Prosus may unilaterally waive the Acceptance Threshold in case of a tender percentage of at least 6 percent.

Currently, Prosus' stock is trading at $11.72, down 0.51 percent on the OTC Markets.

