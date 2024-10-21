Is Prosus (PROSY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR is one of 212 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PROSY's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PROSY has returned 44% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 22.1%. As we can see, Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Itochu Corp. (ITOCY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25%.

Over the past three months, Itochu Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 25.7% so far this year, meaning that PROSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Itochu Corp. however, belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #177. The industry has moved -1.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR and Itochu Corp. as they could maintain their solid performance.

