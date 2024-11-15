Prosus price target raised to EUR 55 from EUR 54 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Marcus Diebel raised the firm’s price target on Prosus (PROSY) to EUR 55 from EUR 54 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
