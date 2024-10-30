Prosus price target raised to EUR 54 from EUR 53.60 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Marcus Diebel raised the firm’s price target on Prosus (PROSY) to EUR 54 from EUR 53.60 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PROSY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.