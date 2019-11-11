Prosus posts Just Eat offer document, lowers threshold

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Netherlands-based Prosus PRX.AS said on Monday it had published its cash offer document to buy online takeaway delivery platform Just Eat JE.L for 710 pence a share, pitching its bid against rival Takeaway.com with a lowered acceptance threshold of 75%.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.