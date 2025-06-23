Markets
Prosus Posts Higher FY25 Core Headline Earnings, Positive Adj. EBIT; Lifts Dividend

(RTTNews) - Lifestyle ecommerce company Prosus N.V. (PROSF.PK) reported Monday higher fiscal 2025 core headline earnings and an adjusted EBIT, compared to prior year's loss, with significant growth in revenues.

In the year, core headline earnings climbed to $7.4 billion from last year's $5.0 billion. The growth was 47 percent on a nominal basis.

Adjusted EBIT was $179 million, compared to loss of $118 million a year ago.

Ecommerce profitability has improved meaningfully, with Adjusted EBIT surging to $443 million, ahead of guidance, from $38 million last year.

iFood aEBIT grew 178 percent, OLX aEBIT went up 61 percent and eMAG achieved profitability.

Group revenues, from Ecommerce portfolio, climbed 21 percent to $6.2 billion from $5.5 billion last year.

Further, the company has proposed a 100 percent increase in dividend to 0.20 euro.

Looking ahead, the company said that it expects the momentum to continue, and to add at least the same level of incremental aEBIT in fiscal 2026.

