News & Insights

World Markets

Prosus posts $617 mln e-commerce trading loss, H2 sees improvement

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 27, 2023 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, June 27 (Reuters) - Prosus PRX.AS, one of the world's biggest investors in technology and operators of consumer Internet companies, on Tuesday reported a fall in 2023 profit but said trading had improved in the second half of the year.

Net profit fell to $10 billion from $18.6 billion, mostly due to a worse performance by Chinese software giant Tencent 0700.HK, in which Prosus owns a 26% stake.

Among e-commerce companies Prosus considers part of its core operations, revenue grew by 10% to $5.8 billion, the company said.

Its trading loss in the second half of the year came to $252 million, an improvement from a loss of $365 million in the first half, Prosus said.

It repeated it expects to see trading profits by 2025.

Separately, Prosus announced it is ending a cross-share-holding arrangement with its parent company Naspers NPNJn.J of South Africa. Naspers will continue to own a controlling stake in Prosus.

Naspers on Tuesday reported a 78% slump in annual profit, also mainly due to a weaker contribution from China's Tencent.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.