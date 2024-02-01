News & Insights

US Markets
SOF

Prosus, other investors to press for leadership change at India's Byju's

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 01, 2024 — 06:47 am EST

Written by Aditya Kalra and Indranil Sarkar for Reuters ->

Adds details on investor statement, background

NEW DELHI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A group of Byju's shareholders including tech investor Prosus said on Thursday it is seeking a revamp of the embattled Indian education technology firm's board, including a change in leadership, at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

"We are deeply concerned about the future stability of the company under its current leadership and with the current constitution of the Board," the shareholders said in a statement.

The statement was shared by Prosus, which has a roughly 9% stake in Byju's, and said it had backing of a "number of major investors", without naming them. Others supporting the statement include Sofina and Peak XV, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Byju's, controlled by billionaire Byju Raveendran, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company was one of India's hottest startups, valued at $22 billion in 2022, but has faced a series of crises including its auditor Deloitte and board members resigning and a U.S lawsuit disputing terms and payment of a billion dollar loan.

It is also looking to raise $200 million through a rights issue of shares to clear immediate liabilities and cover other operational costs.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Indranil Sarkar; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Mark Potter)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.