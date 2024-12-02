Prosus N.V. Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

Prosus N.V. Sponsored Adr ( (PROSY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Prosus N.V. Sponsored Adr presented to its investors.

Prosus N.V. is a global technology group with diverse businesses and investments in growth markets worldwide, focusing on areas such as e-commerce, fintech, food delivery, and edtech. The company recently reported strong financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2025, showcasing significant improvements in profitability and revenue across its core operations.

The earnings report highlighted a remarkable 16% growth in consolidated e-commerce revenue, reaching US$3.0 billion, and a turnaround in IFRS operating profits to US$132 million from a previous loss. The growth was driven by strong performances in food delivery and classifieds, as well as strategic cost optimizations. Additionally, earnings from continuing operations increased to US$4.7 billion, bolstered by improvements in Tencent’s profitability and other equity-accounted investments.

Key strategic moves included the ongoing open-ended share-repurchase program, which has reduced the free-float share count by 23% and contributed significantly to shareholder value. The company also made several portfolio management decisions, including the sale of stakes in Trip.com and Tazz, and reducing its holding in Swiggy following its IPO, with a reported internal rate of return of 18% on the investment.

Looking forward, Prosus remains committed to maintaining its profitability trajectory by leveraging its technology ecosystem and prioritizing innovation, particularly with an AI-first approach. The management expects to continue its growth path, aiming for substantial revenue and EBIT improvements by the end of the fiscal year 2025, supported by disciplined capital deployment and strategic investments.

Overall, Prosus appears well-positioned to deliver long-term value for shareholders, driven by its robust financial performance, strategic initiatives, and commitment to innovation in its diverse operations.

