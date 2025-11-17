Prosus N.V. (PROSF) Price Target Increased by 16.09% to 77.57

The average one-year price target for Prosus N.V. (OTCPK:PROSF) has been revised to $77.57 / share. This is an increase of 16.09% from the prior estimate of $66.82 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $52.68 to a high of $98.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 108.81% from the latest reported closing price of $37.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prosus N.V.. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PROSF is 0.77%, an increase of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.42% to 202,332K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,499K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,024K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROSF by 16.25% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 18,115K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 16,851K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,510K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,132K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROSF by 10.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,544K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,778K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROSF by 12.07% over the last quarter.

