Prosus N.V. - Depositary Receipt (PROSY) Price Target Increased by 12.22% to 37.26

The average one-year price target for Prosus N.V. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:PROSY) has been revised to $37.26 / share. This is an increase of 12.22% from the prior estimate of $33.20 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.23 to a high of $55.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 409.71% from the latest reported closing price of $7.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prosus N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PROSY is 0.76%, an increase of 5.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.47% to 8,053K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODBX - Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund holds 3,787K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,801K shares , representing a decrease of 158.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROSY by 54.30% over the last quarter.

S& holds 2,511K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,555K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROSY by 12.11% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 472K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares , representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROSY by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 286K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares , representing a decrease of 21.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROSY by 30.96% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 175K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares , representing an increase of 16.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROSY by 5.08% over the last quarter.

