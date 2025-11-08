Prosus N.V. - Depositary Receipt (PROSY) Price Target Increased by 11.58% to 18.95

The average one-year price target for Prosus N.V. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:PROSY) has been revised to $18.95 / share. This is an increase of 11.58% from the prior estimate of $16.98 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$3.56 to a high of $33.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 159.19% from the latest reported closing price of $7.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prosus N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PROSY is 0.77%, an increase of 13.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.05% to 14,905K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAGL - Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF holds 6,262K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,800K shares , representing a decrease of 56.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROSY by 29.14% over the last quarter.

DODBX - Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund holds 3,787K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,801K shares , representing a decrease of 158.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROSY by 54.30% over the last quarter.

S& holds 2,555K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,364K shares , representing an increase of 7.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROSY by 30.43% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 472K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares , representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROSY by 8.38% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 381K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares , representing an increase of 24.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROSY by 44.92% over the last quarter.

