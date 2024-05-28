Prosus NV Advances Share Repurchase Efforts

Prosus (PROSF) has released an update.

Prosus N.V., a global consumer internet group, has reported the purchase of 3,737,862 of its own shares between May 20 and May 24, 2024, under its ongoing Repurchase Programme. The shares were bought back at an average price of €34.9758 each, amounting to a total expenditure of approximately €130.7 million. This move is part of Prosus’s strategy to manage its capital and deliver value to its shareholders.

