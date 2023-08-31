Prosus NV - ADR (PROSY) Price Target Increased by 16.32% to 42.50

The average one-year price target for Prosus NV - ADR (OTC:PROSY) has been revised to 42.50 / share. This is an increase of 16.32% from the prior estimate of 36.53 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.00 to a high of 71.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 213.17% from the latest reported closing price of 13.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prosus NV - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PROSY is 0.32%, a decrease of 14.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 6,286K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODBX - Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund holds 4,786K shares. No change in the last quarter.

S& holds 827K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROSY by 11.10% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 221K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing an increase of 23.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROSY by 15.87% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 167K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROSY by 11.17% over the last quarter.

UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 65K shares. No change in the last quarter.

