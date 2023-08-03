Prosus NV - ADR (PROSY) Price Target Decreased by 14.53% to 36.53

The average one-year price target for Prosus NV - ADR (OTC:PROSY) has been revised to 36.53 / share. This is an decrease of 14.53% from the prior estimate of 42.75 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.99 to a high of 65.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.48% from the latest reported closing price of 15.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prosus NV - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PROSY is 0.35%, an increase of 6.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 6,196K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODBX - Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund holds 4,786K shares. No change in the last quarter.

S& holds 827K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROSY by 108,525.57% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 169K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROSY by 4.96% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 167K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROSY by 8.12% over the last quarter.

UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 65K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.