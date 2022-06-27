Prosus, Naspers to gradually sell Tencent shares to fund share repurchases

World Markets

AMSTERDAM, June 27 (Reuters) - Dutch technology investment company ProsusPRX.AS and its controlling shareholder Naspers NPNJn.J of South Africa said on Monday they intend to sell down their enormous stake in Chinese software giant Tencent 0700.HK to fund a share purchase program.

Prosus holds a 28.9% take in Tencent worth more than $100 billion. The companies indicated they might sell Tencent shares amounting to 3-5% of Tencent's daily average trading volume.

Prosus and Naspers are set to announce full year earnings later on Monday.

