Prosus full-year profit rises on Tencent, internet investments

AMSTERDAM, June 21 (Reuters) - Technology investor Prosus NV PRX.AS reported a better than expected net profit of $7.45 billion for its financial year 2021 on Monday, driven by strong returns at its big stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent.

Analysts had seen net profit at $4.63 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, up from $3.66 billion in the same pereiod a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data. Prosus owns 28.9% of Tencent 0700.HK and is itself controlled by Naspers NPNJn.J of South Africa.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.