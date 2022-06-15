Prosus expects 2022 earnings boost after Tencent stake sale

AMSTERDAM, June 15 (Reuters) - Prosus NV, the Dutch-based technology investor, said in a trading update on Wednesday it expects full-year earnings per share for its financial year ended March 31, 2022, to rise by 167%-174% due to a one-time gain, while underlying earnings will fall.

In a statement ahead of its earnings, Prosus said EPS would rise due to the $12.3 billion gain it registered from the sale of a 2% stake in Chinese software giant Tencent0700.HK in April 2021.

Stripping out one-off effects, per share earnings will fall by 14-21%, the company said, due to lower dividends from companies it invests in, and higher investment costs in e-commerce companies it operates.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)

