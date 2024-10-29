Prosus Enhances Shareholder Value with Strategic Buyback

Prosus (PROSF) has released an update.

Prosus has updated its repurchase program by buying back 2,663,265 of its shares at an average price of €39.1850, totaling over €104 million. This move is part of a broader strategy to consolidate its shares and enhance shareholder value, reflecting Prosus’s significant presence in the global consumer internet market.

