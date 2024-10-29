News & Insights

Stocks

Prosus Enhances Shareholder Value with Strategic Buyback

October 29, 2024 — 11:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prosus (PROSF) has released an update.

Prosus has updated its repurchase program by buying back 2,663,265 of its shares at an average price of €39.1850, totaling over €104 million. This move is part of a broader strategy to consolidate its shares and enhance shareholder value, reflecting Prosus’s significant presence in the global consumer internet market.

For further insights into PROSF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PROSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.