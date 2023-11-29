News & Insights

Prosus cuts India's Byju's valuation to under $3 billion

November 29, 2023 — 03:39 am EST

Written by M. Sriram and Aditya Kalra for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Prosus NV PRX.AS, an investor in once-hot Indian education firm Byju's said on Wednesday it is valuing the firm at under $3 billion, 86% less than its peak valuation of $22 billion last year, as the company has struggled with governance and cash flow problems.

The disclosure, made by interim CEO Ervin Tu during Prosusearnings call is Byju's latest and most significant valuation cut.

