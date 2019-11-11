World Markets

Prosus classifieds unit invests $400 mln in Frontier Car Group

Douglas Busvine Reuters
BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The classifieds business of Prosus PRX.AS is becoming the main shareholder in Berlin-based second-hand car trading platform Frontier Car Group (FCG), through a deal that will knit together their operations across emerging markets.

Prosus unit OLX Group will invest up to $400 million in FCG, a startup co-founded in 2016 by 26-year-old American Sujay Tyle with an approach similar to that of another Berlin startup, AUTO1, that has been backed by Japan's Softbank Group 9984.T.

