Prosus Boosts Shareholder Value with Major Buyback

November 19, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prosus (PROSF) has released an update.

Prosus has updated its share repurchase program, buying back over 4 million shares for approximately €159 million between November 11 and 15, 2024. This move is part of an ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital allocation. The company, a major player in global consumer internet and technology investments, continues to strengthen its market position through strategic financial maneuvers.

