Prosus Boosts Shareholder Value with Major Buyback

Prosus has updated its share repurchase program, buying back over 4 million shares for approximately €159 million between November 11 and 15, 2024. This move is part of an ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital allocation. The company, a major player in global consumer internet and technology investments, continues to strengthen its market position through strategic financial maneuvers.

