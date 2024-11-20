Prosperous Future Holdings Sells Subsidiary for HK$27 Million

Prosperous Future Holdings (HK:1259) has released an update.

Prosperous Future Holdings Limited has successfully completed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary to Deutschland Auto Spare Parts GMBH Limited for HK$27 million. This transaction, categorized as a discloseable transaction, results in the exclusion of the subsidiary’s financial results from the company’s consolidated accounts. The sale was finalized after thorough negotiations, considering the subsidiary’s book value and liabilities.

