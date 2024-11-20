Prosperous Future Holdings Sells Subsidiary for HK$27 Million

Prosperous Future Holdings (HK:1259) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Prosperous Future Holdings Limited has successfully completed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary to Deutschland Auto Spare Parts GMBH Limited for HK$27 million. This transaction, categorized as a discloseable transaction, results in the exclusion of the subsidiary’s financial results from the company’s consolidated accounts. The sale was finalized after thorough negotiations, considering the subsidiary’s book value and liabilities.
For further insights into HK:1259 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.