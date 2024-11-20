News & Insights

Stocks

Prosperous Future Holdings Sells Subsidiary for HK$27 Million

November 20, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prosperous Future Holdings (HK:1259) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Prosperous Future Holdings Limited has successfully completed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary to Deutschland Auto Spare Parts GMBH Limited for HK$27 million. This transaction, categorized as a discloseable transaction, results in the exclusion of the subsidiary’s financial results from the company’s consolidated accounts. The sale was finalized after thorough negotiations, considering the subsidiary’s book value and liabilities.

For further insights into HK:1259 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRFUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.