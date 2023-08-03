Prosperity REIT (808) Price Target Decreased by 15.66% to 2.14

The average one-year price target for Prosperity REIT (808) has been revised to 2.14 / share. This is an decrease of 15.66% from the prior estimate of 2.54 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.12 to a high of 2.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.75% from the latest reported closing price of 1.69 / share.

Prosperity REIT Maintains 9.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.62%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prosperity REIT. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 808 is 0.02%, a decrease of 71.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 85,974K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16,234K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,691K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 808 by 15.52% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,249K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,501K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,485K shares, representing an increase of 10.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 808 by 3.94% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,651K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,620K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 808 by 18.26% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 8,483K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,760K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 808 by 16.36% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

