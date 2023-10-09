News & Insights

Prosperity Life's unit to buy insurer National Western in $1.9 bln deal

October 09, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Oct 9 (Reuters) - A unit of Prosperity Life Group agreed to buy life insurer National Western Life Group NWLI.O in a deal valued at $1.9 billion, the companies said on Monday.

The deal gives National Western a value of $500 per share, a premium of nearly 20% to its stock's last close on Friday.

Mergers and acquisitions in the U.S. corporate space are starting to pick up pace after a dull 2022, boosted by hopes that the Federal Reserve could engineer a soft landing for the economy.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2024, the companies said.

