Prosperity Investment Updates Corporate Bye-Laws

May 23, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

Prosperity Investment Holdings Limited (HK:0310) has released an update.

Prosperity Investment Holdings Limited has announced proposed amendments to modernize its existing bye-laws to align with the latest regulatory requirements and Bermuda laws, including provisions for electronic dissemination and the handling of treasury shares. The company plans to adopt new bye-laws upon shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM, where a special resolution will be presented. Details regarding the proposed changes will be communicated to shareholders in an upcoming circular.

