Prosperity Investment Updates Corporate Bye-Laws

Prosperity Investment Holdings Limited has announced proposed amendments to modernize its existing bye-laws to align with the latest regulatory requirements and Bermuda laws, including provisions for electronic dissemination and the handling of treasury shares. The company plans to adopt new bye-laws upon shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM, where a special resolution will be presented. Details regarding the proposed changes will be communicated to shareholders in an upcoming circular.

