Prosperity Bancshares price target raised to $76 from $75 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Prosperity Bancshares (PB) to $76 from $75 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The bank’s net interest margin is expected to continue expanding through 2026 and credit is not an issue, but balance sheet growth is lacking, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

