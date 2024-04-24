Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Prosperity Bancshares (PB) reported revenue of $277.11 million, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.18, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $274.88 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15, the EPS surprise was +2.61%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Prosperity Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis) : 2.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.

: 2.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.8%. Efficiency Ratio : 49.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 49.2%.

: 49.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 49.2%. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $34.51 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $34.55 billion.

: $34.51 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $34.55 billion. Total nonperforming assets : $83.81 million compared to the $69.54 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $83.81 million compared to the $69.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total nonperforming loans : $81.51 million versus $66.45 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $81.51 million versus $66.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio : 15.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15.4%.

: 15.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15.4%. Total Risk-based Capital Ratio : 17.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16.6%.

: 17.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16.6%. Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio : 10.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.7%.

: 10.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.7%. Total Noninterest Income : $38.87 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $36.98 million.

: $38.87 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $36.98 million. Net Interest Income : $238.24 million versus $238.06 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $238.24 million versus $238.06 million estimated by six analysts on average. Net Interest Income (Tax Equivalent Basis): $239.05 million versus $237.49 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

