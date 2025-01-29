Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Prosperity Bancshares (PB) reported revenue of $307.61 million, up 12.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.37, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $302.8 million, representing a surprise of +1.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.01%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Prosperity Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis) : 3.1% versus 3.1% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3.1% versus 3.1% estimated by six analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 46.1% compared to the 46.7% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 46.1% compared to the 46.7% average estimate based on six analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $35.08 billion versus $34.67 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $35.08 billion versus $34.67 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $81.54 million versus $89.39 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $81.54 million versus $89.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total nonperforming loans : $75.84 million versus $83.52 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $75.84 million versus $83.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio : 10.8% compared to the 10.9% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 10.8% compared to the 10.9% average estimate based on two analysts. Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio : 16.4% versus 15.8% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 16.4% versus 15.8% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Risk-based Capital Ratio : 17.7% versus 17.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 17.7% versus 17.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $39.84 million compared to the $37.20 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $39.84 million compared to the $37.20 million average estimate based on six analysts. Net Interest Income : $267.77 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $265.02 million.

: $267.77 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $265.02 million. Net Interest Income (Tax Equivalent Basis): $268.54 million compared to the $267.12 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.