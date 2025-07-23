Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Prosperity Bancshares (PB) reported revenue of $310.7 million, up 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.42, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $312.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.40, the EPS surprise was +1.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis) : 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by six analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 44.8% versus 45.5% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 44.8% versus 45.5% estimated by six analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by five analysts on average. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $33.81 billion compared to the $34.23 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $33.81 billion compared to the $34.23 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total nonperforming assets : $110.49 million versus $84.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $110.49 million versus $84.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total nonperforming loans : $102.61 million versus $75.69 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $102.61 million versus $75.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio : 11.6% compared to the 11.3% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 11.6% compared to the 11.3% average estimate based on two analysts. Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio : 17.1% compared to the 16.8% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 17.1% compared to the 16.8% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Risk-based Capital Ratio : 18.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18.2%.

: 18.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18.2%. Total Noninterest Income : $42.98 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $39.52 million.

: $42.98 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $39.52 million. Net Interest Income : $267.72 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $273.09 million.

: $267.72 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $273.09 million. Net Interest Income (Tax Equivalent Basis): $268.3 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $274.67 million.

Here is how Prosperity Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

